Cuba wins silver at the Pan American and Oceania Judo Cup Santiago 2025





HAVANA, Cub, Apr 28 (ACN) Cuba finished on Sunday with the silver medal in the mixed team tournament of the 50th edition of the Pan American and Oceania Championships, losing in the final to the favorite Brazil, based in Santiago de Chile, with the participation of 91 athletes -50 men and 41 women- from five nations.



Cubans lost 2-4 to the Brazilians, who dominated the individual competition on Friday and Saturday with nine gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals.



They were followed by Canada (1-3-2), the United States (1-2-2) and the largest of the Antilles (1-1-4), respectively.



Prior to the match against the South Americans, the Caribbeans beat the Mexicans 4-0 and the Peruvians 4-2, in that order, but then they were unable to overcome the South American giants, who defeated the Chileans 4-0.



Cuban individual medalists were Andy Granda, champion in over 100 kilograms (kg) -he retained the title-, Jonathan Charon (60 kg), owner of the silver medal, and Jonathan Loynaz (+100 kg), Naomis Elizarde (+78 kg), Lianet Cardona (78 kg) and Maylin del Toro (63 kg), who won the bronze medals.



In total, Brazil finished with 10 gold, three silver and four bronze medals, while Cuba closed with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals, a performance that gave them a good amount of points for the world and Pan American rankings.