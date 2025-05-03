May Day Parade reaffirms support for the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) Over 600,000 people, representing the capital’s residents and solidarity friends from around the world, gathered today at Revolution Square to march in celebration of International Workers' Day.



In the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, the crowd—led by a contingent of healthcare workers—reaffirmed the enduring relevance of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s Concept of Revolution, 25 years after its proclamation.



Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, member of the Political Bureau of the Party’s Central Committee and Secretary General of the Cuban Workers' Confederation (CTC), stated that the massive turnout of workers and their families reflects Cubans’ unshakable resolve to defend their homeland and sovereign project despite hardships imposed by U.S. hostility.



Guilarte de Nacimiento emphasized that the event once again demonstrates the central role of unity in the revolutionary process as the key guarantee for victory. This unity, he said, must also drive innovation and transform methods to meet current challenges.



"Celebrating here today is the result of every compatriot’s contribution to preserving the Revolution and its gains," he declared, while acknowledging the ongoing struggle against bureaucracy, corruption, and economic distortions, urging greater efficiency in harnessing productive forces.



The labor leader also denounced the U.S. government’s efforts to sabotage Cuba’s international medical cooperation programs, as well as the genocidal crimes committed by Zionist forces against the Palestinian people with imperialist complicity.



Under the slogan "For Cuba, Together We Create," the people mobilized once more in defense of socialism, guided by Fidel’s eternal example, the sacrifices of those who fell for independence, and José Martí’s vision of a republic "with all and for the good of all."