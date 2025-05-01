Parliament president leads May Day Parade in Santiago de Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly of People's Power, is leading today’s International Workers' Day celebrations in Santiago de Cuba.



Also present at the patriotic proletarian march are Betsy Díaz Velázquez, Minister of Domestic Trade, along with the region’s top political and government leaders.



At the grandstand of the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square, attendees include Heroes of Labor, union leaders, outstanding workers and farmers, veterans, founders of the Cuban Workers' Center (CTC), and a delegation of French industrial workers.



The square, ready to welcome over 300,000 participants from the municipality, is adorned with vibrant flags and banners highlighting the achievements of Santiago’s residents. This year’s celebration is inspired by the 25th anniversary of the Concept of Revolution, proclaimed by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.



Marching in formation are blocks representing all 15 unions, with workers, families, and children dressed in red, blue, and white—a tribute to Cuba’s lone-star flag. Solidarity groups from Greece, Spain, Chile, and the United States will also join the spirited march.