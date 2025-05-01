MINTUR to relaunch its magazine "Sol de Cuba"





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) announced the return of its magazine "Sol de Cuba", a publication dedicated to disseminating the attractions of the national tourism industry.



This new stage of the magazine is the result of a joint effort by the communication agency Publicitur S.A., MINTUR, the graphic designer Álamo Soluciones, and Cuban and foreign journalists.



Relaunched in the context of the International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2025, the main event of the sector in the country, “Sol de Cuba” will feature contents on tourism products, destinations, experiences, and related news.