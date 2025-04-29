Cuba at BRICS Ministerial Meeting in Brazil





Havana, April 28 (ACN) Cuba, as partner nation of the BRICS alliance, is actively participating at the Ministerial Meeting of that group and at the political and economic forum of emerging countries, which closes doors Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



The Cuban delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, according to a news release at the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, which also explained that official exchanges prior to the Ministerial Meeting took place under the theme: “The Role of Global South in the Strengthening of Multilateralism.”



In the sidelines of the meeting, the Cuban foreign minister is meeting a program organized by the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro and holding meetings with foreign counterparts attending the event.



The Cuban delegation includes the general director for Bilateral Affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Carlos Miguel Pereira, the general director for Latin America and the Caribbean Eugenio Martinez, and by the Cuban ambassador to Brazil Adolfo Curbelo.