



On December 30th, the Cuban oFriendship Institute (ICAP by its Spansih acronym) celebrates its 65th anniversary.



Founded by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, the paradigm of solidarity and its practices, his legacy is the focus of this commemoration.



Noemi Rabaza Fernandez, ICAP's First Vice President, commented, “The first tribute must be to Fidel, our founding father who lives on in us.



It will be a great day of remembrance for the Commander-in-Chief, for all he contributed to solidarity with Cuba and Cuba with the world; for his concepts, ethical, patriotic, and human values.”



With the date approaching, many friends around the world are eager to travel to the Caribbean nation to participate in the program organized for the occasion, which includes a colloquium at the Fidel Castro Center on his political thought—a lesson for a world that needs his ideas now more than ever.



But the institution continues its work expanding and monitoring its objectives, a topic on which Rabaza Fernandez states:



“The anniversary celebration is a pause along the path traveled so far by the Institute and the Solidarity with Cuba Movement, to define the challenges of the moment, such as the goal of rejuvenating the solidarity movement by bringing in more young people; and broadening the objectives of the struggle to combat, alongside the defense of the Cuban socialist project, all the tendencies that today endanger humanity.”



She added, “The first action of ICAP in this new stage is to continue its vigorous denunciation of the blockade, reaching sectors that have not yet been reached internationally, with established solidarity organizations and new members with fresh perspectives on how to combat this brutal war.”



The first vice president of ICAP assures that “united, Cubans, based on our history and the legacy of Marti and Fidel –whose centenary we will celebrate in 2026– and with the support of the international solidarity movement with Cuba, we will move forward, overcoming obstacles, resisting the enormous imperialist siege, supporting the Palestinians and all the just causes of the peoples, fighting for peace.”