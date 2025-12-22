Díaz-Canel praises essential role of the Eurasian Economic Union





HAVANA, Cuba, December 21 (ACN) During a meeting of the Eurasian Supreme Economic Council in Moscow, Russia, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the role of that organization as a bastion of multilateralism, coordination, cooperation, and dialogue among nations, and noted that this year marks the fifth anniversary of Cuba's admission as an observer state.



"Five years ago, we not only formalized a link, but we also opened a strategic chapter of dialogue and rapprochement for a future of greater exchange, integration, and cooperation," he said in his intervention via videoconference.



The Cuban leader warned about the complex global scenario, marked by unilateralism, disregard for multilateral institutions, and violations of the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law and denounced the persistence of unilateral coercive measures designed to stifle economies and punish entire populations.



“The alliance between our nations is a bulwark of multilateralism, consensus-building, cooperation, and dialogue,” he stressed.



The Cuban president also expressed his deep gratitude to all the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union for their continued support of the resolution demanding an end to the intensified U.S. blockade of Cuba and recalled that an overwhelming majority of countries in the United Nations General Assembly oppose this policy despite the unprecedented pressure exerted by the current U.S. administration.



Likewise, he referred to the escalating tensions in the Caribbean caused by the U.S. actions against Venezuela, warning that the enormous challenges facing humanity are now compounded by the new U.S. National Security Strategy and what he called the "Trump corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine.



"The U.S. government is blatantly attempting to impose the idea that the Western Hemisphere is its exclusive sphere of influence and is promoting the aberrant concept of peace through force," he pointed out, reiterating that such actions violate the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, international law, and the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



"Cuba has denounced and alerted the international community about the dangerous and threatening military escalation in the Caribbean by the United States government," he concluded. “This air and naval deployment in the region and the threat of military aggression against Venezuela reveal the imperial, hegemonic, and criminal purpose of the administration that currently occupies the White House.”