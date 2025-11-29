Cuba's easternmost province showcases its potential at FIHAV 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) The province of Guantanamo is showcasing some of its local products and services at the 41st Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2025), seeking to position them in the national market and promote them abroad.



In an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency, Miriam Zoila Montoya Sanchez, director of the Local Development Department of the municipality of Baracoa and representing Guantanamo, explained that at this edition of FIHAV they are presenting various preserved products made by different entities and non-state management structures in the province.



She detailed that among the varieties exhibited at the province's stand are foods and other coconut derivatives, including long fibers and coconut substrate, which are used in upholstery and agriculture, respectively.



Also on display are tomato and mango pulp, mustard and pepper sauces, honey, coffee, cookies, chocolate bars, chocolates, and salt, which is the focus of their marketing efforts.



Montoya Sanchez emphasized that during this event, held at the Expocuba fairgrounds, exchanges have taken place with foreign entities and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) from different regions of the country, paving the way for potential alliances that would benefit not only the people of Guantanamo but also the nation as a whole.

She highlighted that participating in this event is an important opportunity to showcase to the world everything being done locally and is also a significant achievement, considering the recovery process underway in the eastern region after Hurricane Melissa.



FIHAV 2025, which runs from November 24 to 29, is a forum capable of bringing together the full commercial potential of Cuba, demonstrating the value of Caribbean island in the international market.





