Cuban VP toured agricultural areas in the country's western province





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban Vice President, toured agricultural areas in the municipalities of Quivican and Güines, in the province of Mayabeque, to assess year-end food supplies and commitments to send food to the eastern areas affected by Hurricane Melissa.



At the La Magela Protected Cultivation House, Valdes Mesa spoke on Thursday with producer and scientist Julio Cesar Hernandez Salgado about yields and working conditions, where around 12 million seedlings of cabbage, tomato, pepper, and lettuce are produced annually, according to the Diario de Mayabeque.



Later, he met with Joel San German, owner of the La Bendecida farm, belonging to the Fructuoso Rodriguez Credit and Services Cooperative (CCS), which is dedicated to the cultivation of vegetables, root crops, and fruits.



The Cuban vice president also learned about the work at La Caridad farm, owned by farmer Daniel Baños, associated with the CCS Cuba Socialista (Socialist Cuba Production Cooperative), which is dedicated to diversified crops.



There, he discussed yields and working conditions for the workforce. To conclude his tour in Quivican, he visited the Tres Hermanos farm, owned by producer Odennys Rodriguez, also from the CCS Cuba Socialista.



Rodriguez explained that on his land, he prioritizes the cultivation of cassava, plantain, rice, and sweet potato, employing agroecological practices.



"We must disseminate these experiences throughout the country; these are advanced producers who, despite the same limitations, continue to contribute to food production," Valdés Mesa told the media outlet in the western province.



In the municipality of Güines, he observed the results of the Desembarco del Granma Basic Business Unit, where farmer Alberto Rojas Gonzalez develops diversified crops and livestock to contribute to the national food security and sovereignty program.



There, he inspected crops of garlic, plantains, beans, potatoes, and genetically modified corn, intended to guarantee animal feed and other supplies, in addition to the care of high-potential cattle for meat delivery to the El Cangre Buffalo Genetic Company.



Rojas Gonzalez, one of the youngest farmers in the province, delivered a food donation for the victims of Hurricane Melissa in eastern Cuba, a gesture that was recognized by the Cuban vice president.



The day included discussions on future plans related to rice and tobacco cultivation, and it was noted that the producer will contribute root vegetables, greens, and grains for local self-sufficiency by the end of the year.



