Cuban technology institution launches AI Consortium at FIHAV 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Rafael Luis Torralbas Ezpeleta, President of the Havana Science and Technology Park, led the official launch of the Artificial Intelligence Consortium onThursday at the IA_Cuba stand of the Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2025).



According to the Ministry of Communications (Mincom) on its Facebook page, Torralbas Ezpeleta stated that the initiative seeks to coordinate efforts among institutions, companies, and universities to promote artificial intelligence-based solutions in strategic sectors of the nation.



The Artificial Intelligence Consortium brings together actors from the Cuban digital ecosystem with the purpose of promoting research and development projects, fostering academic and business cooperation, and creating investment opportunities and international alliances.



The initiative is part of the National Digital Transformation Strategy and constitutes a milestone within FIHAV 2025 by showcasing Cuba's capacity to integrate science, innovation, and social commitment in technological development.



With this launch, Cuba reaffirms its commitment to move towards an inclusive and sustainable digital future, in which technology becomes an engine of economic growth and sovereignty.





