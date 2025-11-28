Diaz-Canel attends event for 154th anniversary of the execution of the eight medical students





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the National Defense Council, attended on Thursday pilgrimage commemorating the 154th anniversary of the execution of the eight medical students, as a sign of mourning and tribute paid by the Cuban people and government.



The official delegation, which also includes members of the Political Bureau and representatives of mass, student, and social organizations, will walk from the steps of the University of Havana to the monument erected in their memory on Havana's Malecón.



This ceremony commemorates the innocence and the crime committed on the same date in 1871 by the Spanish colonial government, an event that forever marked the nation's memory and became an enduring symbol of patriotism.



This commemoration reaffirms that those young men, unjustly accused, are an eternal example of dignity and remain alive in the hearts of current generations.



The pilgrimage constitutes a profound history lesson and reaffirmation of the principles defended by Cuban society, and underlines the Revolution's permanent commitment to the historical legacy and the formation of patriotic values ​​in youth.





