Azerbaijani President congratulates his Cuban counterpart on January 1





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) Carlos Valdés, Cuban ambassador to Baku, reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent congratulations to his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel and to the people of the island on behalf of his nation on the occasion of Cuba's National Day.



“Taking advantage of the current opportunities and through our joint efforts, we can further strengthen our intergovernmental relations and increase our cooperation in areas of common interest", Mr. Aliyev wrote in his message, in which remarked that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba are based on good traditions.



Ambassador Valdes added that the Azerbaijani president seized the opportunity to wish Díaz-Canel good health and success in 2025 and peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Cuba.