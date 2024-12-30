CYTED praises its sessions in Cuba





Havana, Dec 29 (ACN) The sessions in Cuba of the General Assembly of the Ibero-American Program of Science and Technology for Development (CYTED), of which Cuba is a founder, were revealing of the island’s engagement and its role in this respect.



Dr. Andrea Armas Rodríguez, general director of Science and Technology of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), stressed CYTED’s importance to share knowledge and support research and referred to the contribution of the countries involved to the sustainability of the organization, which finished its sessions recently―on the occasion of its 40th anniversary―with the presence of representatives of most of the 22 member nations.



The official also praised the venue of the meetings, namely the city of Trinidad, whose old section was inscribed in 1988 in UNESCO’s World Heritage List along with the Valle de los Ingenios (Sugar Mill Valley).



The sessions reviewed CYTED’s history, tasks and challenges in its efforts to support its eight specific target areas: agrifood, health, industrial development, sustainability, ICTs, science and society, energy, instruments and cross-cutting activities.



Made up of the governments of Ibero-American countries with a view to promoting cooperation, CYTED works through financing instruments that have facilitated the training of, research by, and mobilization of more than 28,000 entrepreneurs, researchers and experts.