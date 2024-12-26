Cuban project No Más fights gender violence





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) A new project called No Más (No more), intended to respond to and prevent gender-based violence in Cuba, will engage an estimated 11,400 people in four provinces for three years.



“We will work with our teenagers to promote their education in other forms of behavior, since only by breaking with stereotypes and imaginaries leading up to gender violence will any progress be possible”, according to Lirians Gordillo Piña, deputy director of Editorial de la Mujer and coordinator of No Más, who also remarked that the project includes the training of communication professionals, the strengthening of the counseling offices of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), and the cooperation of community-based support networks.



Osmayda Hernández Belaño, member of the National Board of the FMC, said that No Más will boost gender equality as a strategic priority aligned with the European Union-Cuba Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, shore up the role of civil society as a key actor, and optimize existing tools to promote care services and knowledge for prevention.



No Más is a joint effort between the Italian association Cospe and the FMC, in alliance with the Martin Luther King Center, the Galfisa group of the Institute of Philosophy, and the National Union of Cuban Jurists.