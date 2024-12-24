Cuban Judicial System Marks 51st Anniversary





Havana, Dec 23 (ACN) Committed to applying the people’s justice and to all its workers, the Cuban People’s Judicial System marked its 51st anniversary at the Havana building hosting the Supreme People’s Court.



The ceremony marking the date recalled major challenges faced by the system of courts in 2024, which undertook a deep judicial reform after the approval of the new Cuban Constitution in 2019.



Supreme People’s Court president Ruben Remigio Ferro told reporters that in tune with its popular nature, the judicial branch faced difficulties and inconveniences of all kinds during this year, but it kept resolved to keep fighting to meet the tasks and missions it was assigned in the defense of Socialism and the Cuban Revolution.



The system reported high percent in the solution of cases; thousands of cases reached the courts, most of them were resolved in the terms established by the law, said the official.



However, he noted that the work of the Cuban courts has not been perfect, but with the quality expected by the people, and this is a task to keep up in 2025, Ruben Remigio noted.



The ceremony also acknowledged the work of court members with over ten years of labor in the sector.



The Cuban People’s Judiciary System was set up December 23, 1973 as a group of state courts subordinated to the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Cuban Parliament).