Cuban authorities hail Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its 65th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, congratulated today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex by its Spanish acronym), whose creation, 65 years ago, marked the beginning of the revolutionary diplomacy.



On X, the head of state also recognized the Foreign Ministry for its meritorious and efficient service record, "which fills our people with pride and exalts the name of Cuba in every corner of the world.



For his part, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez, on the same social network affirmed that during these 65 years, the revolutionary diplomacy has defended the Homeland, the Revolution and Socialism with commitment, discipline and unity.



On December 23, 1959, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba was created at the proposal of Raul Roa, in order to diplomatically confront the hostile attack of the United States.



The organization replaced the Ministry of State, an agency that had been designed to serve the interests of the United States.