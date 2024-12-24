Cuba reports two perceptible aftershocks of early morning quake in eastern region of the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Enrique Arango, director of the National Center for Seismological Research (Cenais by its Spanish acronym), said today that there have been two perceptible aftershocks of the earthquake that occurred early this morning, the largest of them with a 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale.



According to what the specialist informed to CMKC radio station, these are the perceptible ones, out of a total of more than 60.



He explained that this earthquake, which occurred at 1:00 a.m. today, is not a replica of the one that occurred in Granma, since it is in a different fault and tectonic zone, and that the highest authorities of the territory of Santiago de Cuba are monitoring the situation at the CENAIS.

He also advised the population to remain alert and stay out of closed places, get down from high buildings and places in danger of collapse.



The telluric movement originated 35 kilometers southwest of the town of Chivirico, in Santiago de Cuba, at 19.77 degrees north latitude and 76.61 degrees west longitude, and had a magnitude of 6.1.



As of 2:00 a.m., Cenais had received reports of perceptibility in the eastern provinces, Camagüey and the central province of Ciego de Avila.

This is the 137th perceptible earthquake this year in Cuba.