Eastern Cuba shaken by another strong earthquake





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake registered in the city of Santiago de Cuba shook the eastern region of the country in the early hours of Monday morning.



Enrique Diego Arango, head of the National Seismological Service, said the epicenter of the quake was off the coast of the municipality of Guamá and felt in three surrounding provinces, although no human loss or infrastructural damages were reported.



According to Beatriz Johnson, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province, it is essential to remain calm and follow the instructions issued for these cases, which recommend people to prepare in advance emergency bags with water, medicines and food, disconnect all their household appliances, and stay away from windows and possible falling objects.