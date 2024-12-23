U.S. blockade harms Cuban water supply system







HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) Cuba’s National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) reiterated its denunciations on the systematic damage that the U.S. blockade causes to its operation and maintenance and therefore the quality of its service to the people and the economy.



A comprehensive INRH report remarks that, from March 2023 to February this year alone, the entity was unable to get revenues derived from its exports of goods and services and incurred losses due to the geographical relocation of trade, financial restrictions, and the lack of technological resources, in addition to the harm caused by policies that encourage and brain drain, all of which caused damages in excess of USD six billion.



Even if Cuba has managed to get around this many-sided war and find alternative solutions to keep the service going, it has been forced to resort to European markets to purchase what it is banned from getting in the U.S., which makes its imports all the more costly, and denied access to regional exports financed by institutions such as the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank among others.



These entities refuse to engage in commercial and financial operations with Cuba because of the extraterritorial scope of the U.S. blockade and the inclusion of the island in the list of alleged sponsors of terrorism.