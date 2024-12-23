All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba thanks Colombian solidarity



 HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro for the solidarity aid sent to Cuba and referred to him as an example of Latin American and Caribbean unity.

“Our people thank you for your support, solidarity and personal requests that Cuba be excluded from the spurious US list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism”, Díaz-Canel wrote.

On his end, President Petro posted on X a photo of a Colombian Air Force plane getting ready to depart for Cuba with relief aid.

“The blockade is a violation of human rights”, he stressed in the text. “This plane is leaving for Cuba with donations in solidarity”.

