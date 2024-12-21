Cuban Parliament approves agreements for its upcoming session in July





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) The National Assembly of People's Power approved today that for the coming session in July, the Ministry of Transportation, as an agency, be subject to the highest supervision.



Also, the highest state body agreed that the provincial government of People's Power of Camagüey and the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation will be accountable to Parliament on that occasion.



The denomination of 2025 as Year 67 of the Revolution was another of the approved proposals.



Likewise, the ANPP endorsed the proposal of the Council of Ministers, particularly Manuel Marrero Cuz, Prime Minister, to declare a labor recess on Friday January 3 and Saturday January 4.



Decree Law Number 118, read before the plenary, recognizes the efforts of the Cuban people during 2024 and their capacity of resistance.



At press time, Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, summarizes this session of Parliament, in the presence of Army General Raul Castro.