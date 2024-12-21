Cuba marks 102nd anniversary of the University Students' Federation





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuba commemorates today the 102nd anniversary of the University Student Federation (FEU by its Spanish acronym), the oldest young organization in the country.



On X, the National Assembly of People's Power published a message from its president, Esteban Lazo, congratulating the members of the FEU.



"The historic University Student Federation @FeuCuba commemorates today 102 years since its founding. Congratulations to its members, continuers of the Revolution and the legacy of Mella, Villena, Jose Antonio, and other martyrs of the organization; as well as of Fidel and Raul," wrote head of Cuban parliament, who is also president of the Council of State.



For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), recalled on the same social network the anniversaries of the founding of the FEU and the birth of the young revolutionary Ruben Martinez Villena.

Founded on December 20, 1922 by Julio Antonio Mella, the FEU gathers Cuban university students, represents their interests and defends their rights.



The organization recognizes as Honorary President Jose Antonio Echeverria, and is a member of the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Students Organization (Oclae by its Span acronym) and the International Union of Students (UIE by its Spanish acronym).