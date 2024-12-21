Cuban Parliament evaluates fulfillment of legislative agenda in 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez, Minister of Justice, asserted today, at the 4th Regular Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature, that with the legislative exercise in the year there are 50 laws and 115 decree-laws, since the proclamation of the Constitution of the Republic in 2019.



In the presence of Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, the official pointed out that of the 17 regulations provided for in the legislative schedule for the current year, the parliamentarians gave their approval for the laws on Transparency and Access to Information, Administrative Procedure, the System of Decorations and Honorary Titles, as well as those on Aliens, Migration and Citizenship, all in July.



During the parliamentary meeting in December, the Notary Law, the Law on the Practice of Law and the National Organization of Collective Law Firms -which raises its normative rank- and the Law on the State Budget for 2025 were approved, Silvera Martinez added.



The head of Justice underlined that also in 2024 it was important the implementation of decree-laws of social impact such as the "On the maternity of the working woman and the responsibility of the family" and those covering the exercise of Self-Employment, the Non-Agricultural Cooperatives, the micro, small and medium enterprises and the extinction of the National Institute of Social Security.



The Minister informed that 13 laws will be pending for next year, which represents an enormous challenge to be assumed by Cuban jurists.



He commented that, in spite of being in an advanced stage of drafting, the Labor and Children, Adolescents and Youth Codes are postponed for the next period, to which will be added the laws on Companies, the Civil Registry, Taxation, Possession and Use of Land and the General Contraventional Regime.



The laws on the Cuban Sports System, Housing, Associative Forms and the State Budget for 2026 are also planned.



Finally, he said that the indications of the President of the Republic that allow popular participation in the legislative activity, through specialized consultations and publication of the preliminary drafts in digital sites, were complied with.



At the closing session of the ANPP, Homero Acosta Alvarez, its secretary, reported on the ratification of the decree-laws and agreements approved by the Council of State, during the period from July 1 to November 30, 2024.



Esteban Lazo Hernández, member of the Political Bureau and President of the ANPP, informed and it was approved by the plenary that the body subject to high auditing in the next period will be the Ministry of Transportation, the government of the province of Camagüey will render account in July 2025, along with the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder by itscronym in Spanish).