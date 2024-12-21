Lawyers and collective law firms have legislative backing





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) With the approval today of the Law on the Practice of Law and the National Organization of Collective Law Firms (ONBC by its Spanish acronym) by the National Assembly of People's Power, a more efficient exercise of the profession and the right to defense of the people will be achieved.



Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez, Minister of Justice, explained during the 4th Ordinary Period of Sessions of the 10th Legislature of the supreme body of State power and before Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, that the legal profession in Cuba is carried out in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic, in view of the public interest, its social transcendence and the ethical principles that govern it.



He commented that the regulation approved this Friday regulates the practice of that profession and is applicable to all jurists who exercise the representation, defense and legal advice to individuals.



Silvera Martinez said that social communication, computerization and advances in science, technology and innovation are key tools to develop this activity.



The legal profession in Cuba is based on the principles of collegiality, professional ethics, legality and social justice, social commitment, protection of professional secrecy, transparency and correct and humanistic treatment, he added.



In the case of the ONBC, the Minister of Justice commented that it will be governed by the law itself, which stipulates that this entity has among its purposes to represent and coordinate the interests of its members before the bodies, agencies of the Central Administration of the State and institutions.



The collective law firms guide, direct and control the rendering of legal services, consultancy and associated procedures by their members and other workers, the minister pointed out.



This regulation, which repeals Decree-Law number 81 of 1984, according to Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of the Parliament, is a relevant proposal, since it regulates the performance of jurists who represent, defend, educate and provide legal advice to individuals.



The law indicates that the ONBC constitutes an autonomous entity of social interest, self-financed and of professional character, conformed by jurists that under their own will integrate it to practice as lawyers, Toledo Santander pointed out.



He considered that with the approval of the law, the process of concordance with the Constitution and with the improvement of the institutionalism of the main State bodies that guarantee the realization of the due process in the nation is concluded.