Raul and Diaz-Canel attend closing session of the Cuban Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) With the presence of Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, the closing session of the 4th Regular Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature is taking place today at the Convention Center in Havana.



The session will include the approval of the legislative schedule for the coming year, the body under high supervision and the provincial government that will render accounts in July 2025.The agenda of the supreme body of State power included, among other items, the intervention of Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister of the Republic, with an update on the implementation of the Government Projections to correct distortions and boost the economy, as well as the presentation of the Objectives and goals of the economy for 2025.



The Budget Bill for that year was presented by Joaquin Alonso Vazquez and Vladimir Regueiro Ale, heads of Economy and Planning and Finance and Prices, respectively.



During these sessions, key issues for the country were analyzed, such as the electro-energy situation and the program for its recovery, the management of hydraulic resources and the update on the recovery after the devastating hurricane Rafael hit the western province of Artemisa, among other matters.



After the session, the deputies will participate in the march called against the blockade and the permanence of Cuba on the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism, in front of the US Embassy in Havana.









