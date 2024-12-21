Cuba-Ecuador inter-parliamentary friendship group condemns hostile US policy





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) The condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba was voiced in Ecuador by members of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group between the two nations.



According to information from the Cuban foreign ministry, the Group held a meeting on Thursday in Quito, and approved a resolution in which they urge Washington to exclude Cuba from the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism, "in coherence with the principles of truth and justice".



Likewise, they affirmed that keeping Cuba on that list constitutes a fabricated accusation, contrary to the U.S. government's own declarations, which has recognized the contribution of the Caribbean island in the fight against terrorism.



The legislators also requested the White House to "immediately cease all unilateral measures that affect peace and the development of the peoples of the world".



The document stresses that the economic, commercial and financial blockade seriously affects the economy and the quality of life of the Cuban people, among other issues, because it makes the direct acquisition of technology, raw materials, medicines, equipment and spare parts impossible.



The text stresses that the Group urged President Daniel Noboa and the Foreign Ministry of that country to maintain Ecuador's historical position "in favor of unity and peace among nations, and to ratify this position in all international forums".



This policy, the text specifies, has caused economic damages to Cuba estimated at 159,084 million dollars, of which 4,867 million dollars correspond only to the period between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023, which represents 555,000 dollars every hour.