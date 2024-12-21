Regular session of Cuba's national assembly concluded today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) The 4th Regular Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature, concludes today at the Havana Convention Center, after working intense days, in which Cuban deputies debated issues of utmost importance for the nation.



This Friday, they will approve the update of the legislative program for the coming year, the body subject to high supervision, the provincial government that will render account in July 2025 and the body that will render account, in addition to ratifying decrees laws and agreements of the Council of State.



Once the session is over, the deputies will participate in the march called against the blockade and the permanence of Cuba on the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism, in front of the US Embassy in Havana.



On Thursday, the ANPP analyzed key issues such as the country's electro-energy situation and the program for its recovery, the situation of hydraulic resources and the western province of Artemisa offered information on its recovery after the devastating hurricane Rafael, among other matters.