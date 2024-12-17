Cuban president congratulates Mesa Redonda program collective on its 25th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today the Mesa Redonda television program group on its 25th anniversary.



In the victorious battles for the freedom of a child and five heroes, he confirmed the value of our media as a Martiana trench of ideas, said the president on X.



On the same social network, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, member of the Political Bureau and President of the National Assembly of People's Power, acknowledged those who make possible the realization of this informative program created by the inspiration of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.



The head of the Parliament assured that the Mesa Redonda offers analysis and debates on the most important events in Cuba and the world, and has accompanied the system of the People's Power.



La Mesa Redonda is a radio and television program produced by the Cuban Television that is broadcasted from Monday to Friday at 7:00 p.m.



The program was born on December 16, 1999, as a result of the campaign for the return of the child Elian Gonzalez to Cuba and the beginning of the battle of ideas.



It addresses current Cuban and foreign issues with the participation of a panel made up of journalists or other personalities from politics, culture, sports, depending on the topic being addressed.



This initiative, conceived by the historic leader of the Revolution, was created with the purpose of defending the truth and promoting the exchange of ideas in a context of media battle.