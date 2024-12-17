Diaz-Canel calls to focus the Children's Code on Ethics





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, called to focus on the Code of Children, Adolescents and Youth, whose policy was discussed today, in terms of its approval in the future and to deepen the ethical values and civic behavior.



Cuban President urged to raise the preparation of children, adolescents and young people to develop their capabilities in terms of the Revolution during the session of the Commission for the Attention to Youth, Children and Equal Rights of Women, as a preview of the 4th Regular Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), and highlighted the pedagogical tools that Cuba has at its disposal for that purpose.



Diaz-Canel stressed that the broad process of popular participation prior to the approval of the Code will endow this policy with an emancipating and ennobling character.



He insisted that the broadest commitment will be the projection, for which an observatory system should be defined and designed to ensure its compliance.



Regarding its function, the President pointed out that the Revolution has as its premise the happiness of children, and hence its extensive revolutionary base where the teachings of Marti, Fidel and Che prevail.



The Draft Bill of the Code of Children, Adolescents and Youths has as its antecedents the Constitution of the Republic, the Code of Families and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.



Deputies attending referred to the importance of providing the Code with an inclusive language and of taking the consultation processes beyond the educational centers.



Eduardo Martinez Diaz, deputy prime minister of the country; Arelys Santana Bello, president of the Commission of Attention to Youth, Children and Women's Equal Rights, and Naima Ariatne Trujillo Barreto, minister of education, also attended the event.