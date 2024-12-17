Diaz-Canel attends Working Commissions of Cuban Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, attends today the Commission of Attention to Youth, Children and Equal Rights of Women as a preview of the 4th Regular Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature.



From the Havana Convention Center, the Policy of the Children's Code is being debated with the commissions of Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment, and Constitutional Affairs.



The Permanent Working Commissions of the country's highest legislative body will be in session until tomorrow.