Working Commissions of Cuban parliament are in session as of today





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) As a preview to the 4th Regular Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature, the meetings of the Permanent Working Commissions of the country's highest legislative body will be held today and tomorrow.



The meetings will take place at the Convention Center in Havana and the participating deputies are called to deal with the most important issues of the national agenda.



Homero Acosta Alvarez, secretary of the ANPP and of the Council of State, said recently while speaking on the television program Mesa Redonda that the meeting will focus on the main problems affecting the population and the actions that the legislative body is taking to contribute to their solution.

Acosta Alvarez said that the delegate's accountability process was carried out throughout the country during October and November, with results that he described as satisfactory.



He pointed out that the same was carried out in the midst of a complex economic situation, also marked by the tightening of the blockade and by the tensions of the last few months in which difficulties have arisen with the National Electric System and the effects of natural phenomena.

He insisted that in spite of the complex panorama, this exercise of democracy ratified the confidence of Cubans in their political and social system.