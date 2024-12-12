Cuban Parliament to Address Important Social and Economic Issues





Havana, Dec 11 (ACN) The Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) will hold sessions December 16-20 to consider social and economic issues of crucial interest for the nation.



The Cuba lawmakers will hold a plenary session after the work of the Parliament permanent commissions to check previous accords and to consider the country’s economic plan for this year.



They will also consider the country’s Budget Bill for 2025, said Parliament secretary Homero Acosta, who also announced that the meeting will address the implementation of the policy for the integral attention to children, adolescents and youths, while a draft code on the Childhood, Adolescence and Youths will also be on the agenda.



Other bills include a draft legislation on notarial services, which will be subordinated to the Ministry of Justice, in an effort to offer more efficient services to the people.



Following the implementation of the Cuban Constitution in 2019, fifty legislations and 113 decree laws have been passed by Parliament, Acosta said.



The current legislature of the Cuban Parliament includes 470 lawmakers, with 55 percent of them being women.