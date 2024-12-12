Cuban light rum masters attend international colloquium





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) “The Knowledge of Cuban Light Rum Masters as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” will be the opening lecture of the VII International Scientific-Technical Colloquium to be held at the San Geronimo College in Havana on Thursday and Friday.



MSc Yahima Esquivel Moynelo, a professor at San Geronimo and director of Communication and Image of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will give the said lecture in this event organized two years after UNESCO established this knowledge as Intangible Heritage of Humanity.



Featured in the program are topics such as mathematical modeling in phytosanitary treatment systems, classification of sugarcane spirits by main component analysis, and sugarcane and rum in Cuba, addressed in lectures by renowned light rum masters and other specialists. There will also be tours around the Old Section of Havana―inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List―and visits to the Museum of Rum, in addition to a cultural gala today in the evening at the Minor Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.



The Colloquium, a prelude to the 2025 Cuban Rum Festival, gathers participants from a dozen countries.