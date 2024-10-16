Cuba marks 48th anniversary of relations with Mauritius





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Cuban foreign ministry marked the 48th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations with Mauritius.



On X, the Cuban foreign ministry reaffirmed its willingness to continue working to strengthen relations and establish bilateral cooperation ties.



Mauritius, a sovereign island nation located in the southwest of the Indian Ocean, achieved independence from the UK on March 12, 1968 and became a republic in 1992.



Cuba and that African country established diplomatic relations in 1976.