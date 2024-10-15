Cuban company focuses on genetic management in sheep farming





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) One of the alternatives being developed for the extension and consolidation of sheep farming at the Grain Agroindustrial Enterprise (EAIG by its Spanish acronym) Sur del Jibaro is to promote genetic management with the breeds that show the best prospects, an entity that, given the limitations for rice production, has achieved a recognized diversification.



Jose Luis Garcia Perez, livestock director of the company located in the central municipality of La Sierpe, told Cuban News Agency that today they work with several breeds, but the black pelibuey and the inverted pattern are the ones with the best response in reproduction, growth, weight and adaptation to the current breeding conditions.



For this reason, he pointed out that they will be the predominant ones in the 13 pastures of the Integral Livestock Business Unit (UEB) of the EAIG, sites in which they intend to have at least a hundred breeders to accelerate the growth of the herds.



Garcia Perez assured that at this moment more than half of the pastures have the females and stallions to respond to this program, one of the alternatives of the entity to continue expanding its productions and respond to the territorial food sovereignty.



We have sugar cane and kingrass in each center, he explained, and the planting of protein plants continues in these scenarios to avoid the transfer of food from other units.



The livestock director of Sur del Jibaro argued that this particularity, the guarantee of water in the pasture facilities and a systematic veterinary follow-up have made possible the increase of new offspring in the spaces where females and stallions coexist, vital to multiply the animals in other lands.



In a recent visit to one of these pastures, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, recommended promoting the development of sheep farming, due to the levels of protein that these flocks can provide for the population.



The Integral Livestock UEB is also working on the development of buffalo livestock for different purposes and with cattle breeds, especially zebu, to respond to a program focused on the improvement of herds and the growth of meat and milk deliveries.