Havana Hosts Race for Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro





Havana, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuba’s Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Institute and South Africa’s embassy in Havana called the race for Mandela and Fidel and for World Peace, to pay tribute to the historic legacy of the two leaders.



The race will take place July 20 in the “Ciudad Deportiva” Sports Complex in Havana, and will be a classificatory event for the 2024 Marabana Race.



The director of the National Commission for Races and Walks Marabana-Maracuba, Carlos Gattorno, said that the race will kick off at 7 am on a 10-kilometer circuit on main Havana avenues.



Prizes will go to the first three winners in both sexes, and those who make it from associations of physically challenged persons, according to the organizers.



The first one thousand runners to arrive will receive a medal and the classification for Marabana 2024, a popular race taking place each year on Havana streets. https://worldsmarathons.com/es/marathon/marabana-cuba

Nelson Mandela International Day is marked every July 18 to pay homage to the Anti-apartheid leader. This year the race also pays tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.