Communist Party Addresses Crucial Issues for Cuban Society





Havana, July 5 (ACN) A plenary session of the Cuban Communist Party Political Bureau addressed crucial issues for Cuban society; the meeting was led by first Communist Party Secretary and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



The bureau’s report to the 8th plenary session of the Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party addressed issues like the relationship of the Bureau members to the political base organizations.



In presenting the report Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales described as constant the interaction between the political leadership to the citizens, exposed by the tours of 76 local municipalities by the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party.



Food production, fighting corruption and social indiscipline were part of the agenda submitted during the first day of the plenary session.



The meeting will also address the impact of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba particularly on the most important economic and social sectors.