Cuba elected to UNESCO Executive Board





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Cuba was voted at the 42nd General Conference of UNESCO in Paris onto the Executive Board of the organization for the period 2023-2027.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remarked that the voting result hails Cuba’s commitment to UNESCO’s values and purposes and to the development of education, science and culture.



There were 31 seats to be filled in the Board of this organization, made up of 58 States tasked with the implementation of the decisions taken by the General Conference.