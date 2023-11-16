Cuba Appreciate International Acknowledgement of Human Rights Protection





Havana, Nov 15 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel appreciated on Wednesday the international acknowledgment of the promotion and protection of human rights on the island following the presentation of the Cuban report to the periodical review of the United Nations.



The head of state described the report presentation as a successful process, in which Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez submitted the document to the UN Huma Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland.



Diaz-Canel wrote on X that during the Fourth Cycle of the Universal Periodical Review, participants rejected the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island for being a flagrant and systematic violation of the Cuban people’s human rights.



He also said that his government welcomes the constructive and respectful suggestions issued during the UN gathering, which has been held every four and a half years since 2006 to consider the situation of human rights in all UN member states.



In his presentation on Wednesday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed that since the previous review in 2018, Cuba has taken significant steps in the update of its institutional and legal framework towards the enjoyment by all Cubans of all human rights and he put as example the people’s referendum which adopted a new constitution in 2019.



Out of 226 suggestions accepted in the previous Universal Periodical Review, 215 were met while the implementation of another 11 is underway.



The Cuban Foreign Minister denounced that the US blockade is the main violation of the Cuban people’s human rights.