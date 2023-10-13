Cuba Ratifies its UNESCO Compromises on Youth Training





Havana, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuba ratified on Thursday its commitment to international multilateralism and to the formation of young generations in the cultural area, at the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO).



Cuban Higher Education Minister, currently visiting France, met with Stefania Giannini, UNESCO’S Assistance director-general and both praised the excellent relations between the UN agency and Cuba in the area of education, according to information posted on X by the Cuban Higher Education Ministry.



The visit to France by the Cuban government official, which kicked on October 9, particularly aims at strengthening bilateral links in the academic and university fields. The Cuban minister met with representatives of different ministries, higher education centers like La Sorbonne and Paris Cite, and other French institutions.