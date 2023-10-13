Cuban Minister of Justice meets legal authorities in Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) As part of a working visit to Russia, Cuba’s Minister of Justice Oscar Silvera met today with top authorities of the Russian Prosecutor's Office and Supreme Court.



A message of the Cuban Ministry of Justice (MINJUS) posted on the social network X described as fruitful Mr. Silvera’s meeting with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor General, and Serguei Rudakov, vice president of the Supreme Court, to discuss ways of promoting and developing legal cooperation and training based on the excellent state of relations between the two countries.



On Wednesday, the Cuban minister and his counterpart, Konstantin Chuychenko, talked about the prospects for dialogue between the State and non-profit organizations and for a two-year Cooperation Program, and also signed a memorandum of understanding for legal cooperation.



The Cuban delegation, which also included Alexis Batista, Director of International Relations at MINJUS, held talks as well with directors of cooperation and officials from the Russian Ministry of Justice and Russian universities.