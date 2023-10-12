International conference in tune with scientific development and innovation





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Attuned to the role of science and technological innovation for governance management, Cuba is hosting the 7th International Scientific Conference Yayabociencia 2023, sponsored by the José Martí Pérez University of Sancti Spiritus (UNISS) and focused, among other topics, on the mission of Higher Education.



Yayabociencia 2023 gathers some 350 professionals from Cuban academic and business centers and representatives of Latin American and European universities.



In his opening speech, UNISS rector, ScD Edelvy Bravo Amarante, who stressed the importance of science and innovation with a view to the Sustainable Development Goals, referred to the organization of the first workshop on Biomedical Science and Health to socialize the main scientific results achieved in the province of Sancti Spiritus.



Also on the opening day, ScD Alexander Roos, rector of the Stuttgart Media University in Germany, who presented his institution's experiences in linking the syllabus with sustainability and bringing scientific breakthroughs closer to people, remarked that accelerated advance of technology calls for the constant training of teachers and other professionals.