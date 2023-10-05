Cuban wrestlers bound to excel in Pan Am Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The Cuban wrestling team will make an important contribution to their country’s gold medal harvest in the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile (October 20 to November 5).



Wrestling Commissioner Martin Torres remarked that the team’s goal is to win 15 medals, including at least four gold ones.





Cuba made off with 15 of the 18 gold medals awarded in the Central American and Caribbean Games held in San Salvador in July this year. However, the presence of U.S. wrestlers in the Pan Am Games will raise the bar.



Torres also highlighted the excellent performance of the team in the recent World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, where two Cuban freestyle wrestlers finished first, one won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman modality, and four qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games.



In Lima 2019, Cuban wrestlers won five gold medals, two silver medals and nine bronze medals to finish second by countries, outmatched only by the United States (9-2-4).