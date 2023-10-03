Cuba marks anniversary of the founding of the first Central Committee of the PCC





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Cuba marked today the 58th anniversary of the founding of the first Central Committee of its Communist Party (PCC), an event that is considered a milestone in the strengthening of the unity of the people.



This was highlighted today by the political organization, on a message on X where it recalls that on October 3, 1965, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz informed that the United Party of the Socialist Revolution would adopt the name of Communist Party of Cuba.



"There is no revolutionary, social sector that is not represented," added the communication, which also includes images of the historic day, where the first Central Committee of the PCC was presented and the historic leader of the Revolution read Ernesto Che Guevara's farewell letter.



At the closing ceremony of the Congress of the United Party of the Socialist Revolution of Cuba, Fidel Castro also announced the fusion of the newspapers Revolución and Hoy into a single official organ of the Communist Party, under the name of Granma.