Cuban Hero Re-elected Head of CDR Grassroots Organization





Havana, Sept 28 (ACN) Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, Hero of the Republic of Cuba, was reelected Thursday as national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) during the 10th Congress of the grassroots organization, which marked its 63rd anniversary on September 28.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, Hernandez Nordelo said that that the CDR leadership and its neighborhood committees are committed to revitalize the organization to respond to the question of how to defend the Revolution at the current turbulent times from the communities.



Having more young people join the organization is a major priority for the Committees and was a top issue on the Congress’ agenda, Hernandez Nordelo pointed out. He also referred to the fight against illegalities, drugs currently proliferating in communities and whose solution takes a great deal of action by the CDRs.



The CDR leader insisted in need that organization activists exchange among them and with the people using social media, because he said the committees are to be closer to the people who are the heart of this organization.



September 38 is a day to be proud as members of an organization founded by Fidel Castro, who always knew how useful this organization would be for the nation.



Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, is a member of the Council of State and Hero of the Republic of Cuba; he served 16 unfair prison years in the United States (1998-2014) for having penetrated US-based violent organizations which planned terrorist actions against Cuba.



In 2020, Gerardo was elected national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution.