Angolan President Arrives in Cuba





Havana, Sept 13 (ACN) Angola’s President João Lourenço arrived Wednesday in Cuba to participate at the G-77 plus China Summit at the invitation of Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party.



During recent visit to Angola, the Cuban President invited João Lourenço to participate at the forum which will take place here this week under the theme: Current Challenges for Development, the role of Sciences, Technology and Innovation.



The Angolan President will share the experience of his country, which chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC). He is also scheduled to hold talks with the Cuban head of state, among other activities on his agenda.



Cuba is the pro-tempore Chair of the Group of 77 plus China.