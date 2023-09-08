Tropical Depression 14 is now a Tropical Storm





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) Tropical depression 14 kept gaining organization and intensity on the eastern tropical Atlantic during Thursday evening and turned into a tropical storm named Margot.



In its advisory No. 2, the Cuban weather institute said that the storms packs 65-kilometer-per hour strong sustained winds with higher gusts and it is moving west-northwest at 28 kilometers per hour.



At six pm, Cuba local time, Margot was located at 595 kilometers west of Cape Verde and it is expected to keep its track and speed, while gaining intensity and organization as it moves on the open Atlantic Ocean.