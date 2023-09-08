New Cuban Legislation Protects Cultural and Natural Heritage





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) The new General Law for the Protection of Cuban Cultural and Natural Heritage, adopted by the Parliament last May 16, 2022, came into force on Thursday following its publication at the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba.



The new legislation modifies Decree Law 331 of 2015 passed by the Council of State and drops laws 1 and 2 of 1977, as well as Law 106 of 2009 adopted by the Parliament.



In presenting the bill to the lawmakers in 2002, Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso said that the document includes for the first time the terms Cultural Patrimony and Natural Patrimony.



Under current Cuban conditions, the new law reinforces the nation’s sovereignty and is very significant in defending Cuban identity and culture, the minister said.



The law recognizes as Cultural Patrimony all intangible cultural manifestations and cultural facilities and goods reflecting the expression or testimony of cultures, and which are related to history, arts, science and society in general.



Meanwhile, Natural Patrimony is understood as the natural sites with biotic and abiotic elements, testimony of the evolution and diversity of nature with scientific, environmental, natural aesthetic and social values, as recognized by communities and the society.



As major element, the law includes the term protection, seen as the treasuring of the Cultural and Natural patrimony, as well as the set of strategies, indications, programs, plans, actions and measures of control, of legal administrative, technical and financial character aimed at their identification, register and management.