Burundi and Cuba Willing to Expand Bilateral Relations





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) Cuba’s Communist Party Politburo member and Organization Secretary Roberto Morales and the General Secretary of Burundi’s National Council Party for the Defense of Democracy/ Democracy Defense Force, Reveriem Ndikuriyo expressed their willingness to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation relations.



The Cuban political leader briefed the visitor about the current Cuban reality by stressing the efforts displayed by the Cuban people, the Communist Party and the government to advance development amidst a complex scenario worsened by the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



Morales also appreciated the Burundian political organization for its traditional stance in support of Cuba against the US hostile policy in different international and regional forums.



He also stressed the historic bonds between Cuba and Africa, ratified during the recent tour of four African nations by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party.



Morales expressed his willingness to sign a future MOU between the two parties to draw up strategies and actions aimed at bringing together the youth organizations of the two countries.



Ndikuriyo stressed the imprint of the leaders of the Cuban revolution such as Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, who are a source of inspiration for many in Africa.



The meeting was attended by Nancy Ninette Mutoni, director for communications of the Burundian party and Emilio Lozada, head of the Cuban Communist Party International Relations Department.