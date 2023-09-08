Cuba ratifies willingness to strengthen links with Brazil





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Party's Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, reasserted Cuba's will to keep building friendly relations with Brazil and congratulated the Brazilian people and government on the 201st anniversary of the South American country's independence.



Brazil celebrates Independence Day on September 7, the date of the Cry of Ipiranga, which marked Pedro I’s formal breaking of the country’s submission to the Portuguese crown.



Cuba and Brazil established relations 37 years ago and strengthened their links following President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s new mandate as of January this year.



In August Celso Amorim, advisor for international affairs to the South American leader, stressed to President Miguel Díaz-Canel that Brazil is interested in reestablishing commercial and political ties with Cuba.

“We want the relationship between Brazil and Cuba to be based on great friendship,” he told the Cuban leader in Havana.